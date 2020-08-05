Senegal and Equatorial Guinea set to discuss post-COVID investments in Africa at GABF webinar

The Germany Africa Business Forum (GABF) is organising an exclusive webinar on the topic "Business in Africa after COVID-19" on 6 August 62020 at 16:00 Central European Time

The high-level panel will be expanded with an opening speech by the minister of mines and hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea Gabriel M. Obiang Lima.

The GABF has further confirmed the participation of Senegal’s director general for cooperation and financing Ibrahima Mané as a keynote panel member. “German businesses have been important cooperation partners of Senegal for a long time,” added Wagner.

Other confirmed panelists are Onyeshe Tifase of Siemens, Tim Gengnagel of the Rwanda Development Board and Kenneth Reed of the GEA Group.

The panel will discuss the business opportunities and possibilities arising post-COVID between Germany and Africa. Germany’s strong capabilities in LNG, petrochemicals, gas-to-power, biomass and renewable energy have become central to the African energy agenda, with German expansion through the construction of world class facilities in Senegal, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Nigeria, Angola and other African countries.

In 2019, the GABF launched a multi-million Euro funding commitment to invest in German energy startups that focus on Africa. The funding commitment, which pledges funds to German startups with exposure to African energy projects, is the first such intra-regional initiative. It goes in line with Germany’s renewed focus on Africa, with the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) providing new stimulus to cooperation with the continent through the Marshall Plan with Africa.