Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa speaks out on prosperity-creation in AfCFTA

Created: Thursday, 19 March 2020 06:17

Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa, entrepreneur and philanthropist from Rwanda, has spoken out about his experience being one of the few businessmen trading in Africa

He was featured in The Africa Report for his work manufacturing consumer products in Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, and Nigeria.

A top priority for the African Union is the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) deal. However, many speculate that in order for this to become a reality, Africa needs more business leaders that invest and operate beyond their domestic markets. As a successful businessman in Africa and beyond, Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa has many thoughts about this idea.

“It is true that the number of African businessmen and businesswomen who operate and trade outside their own national borders remain tiny. In order for Africa to prosper, this has to change,” said Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa.

“Governments do not create prosperity. The private sector does. The business sector is the engine of wealth-creation, employment and innovation. And Africa is no exception. The task at hand, therefore, is to expand the ranks of African business leaders with a continental outreach.”

In the four decades of doing business, the company has expanded in central, eastern, western and southern Africa. Tribet says that the success of the company had to do with its belief that doing business is not merely about profits and becoming rich.

In addition to his reputation as a successful entrepreneur, Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa is known for his philanthropic work. He worked to create a nonprofit foundation to provide internship opportunities for African students to give them the practical, hands-on experience they need to succeed in today's job market.

“If I were to start all over again, I would be guided by the same belief that corporate social responsibility is as important as the profit motive. One cannot exist without the other,” commented Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa.