AU Summit: Report on Agenda 2063 implementation unveiled

Created: Tuesday, 11 February 2020 07:42

The African Development Bank (AfDB), the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) have acknowledged the significant progress made in implementing Agenda 2063 and urged African countries to go further to fast-track economic transformation

The call was made at the launch of the first report on the implementation of Agenda 2063 ahead of the 33rd African Union Summit in Addis Ababa. The report provides an assessment of the progress and performance of Africa’s development between 2013 and 2019.

Unveiling the implementation report, President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire noted that while remarkable progress had been made, the continent still had a long way to hit its development targets.

“In five years, we have come a long way in implementing Agenda 2063. To go further, Agenda 2063 must be the responsibility of all the member states of the AU,” said Ouattara.

In January 2013, the African Union adopted Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want as a blueprint for sustainable development and economic growth. The first Ten-Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063, which runs from 2014 to 2023, outlines a set of goals, priority areas and targets that the continent aims to achieve at national, regional and continental levels, the report notes.

Ethiopia’s President Sahle-Work Zewde noted that greater cohesion and hard work are required to achieve “the Africa of our dream.”

“The Ethiopian government is working with the AfDB and other development partners in the implementation of Agenda 2063, as enshrined in the country’s development plans,” she added.

AfDB president urged African leaders to accelerate Agenda 2063

AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina said, “We have to make sure, in everything we do, that we bring about implementation faster,” Adesina added.

“Sovereign funds of Africa are invested elsewhere. We need to make a decision that sovereign wealth funds, pension funds need to be invested in Africa, not elsewhere,” Adesina added.

Involvement of the diaspora in economic development

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former AU chairperson and South Africa’s minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, called for the involvement of the diaspora in economic development.

“They have the skills. Some of them may even have the resources to invest in our continent and even more passion than we have. Working with the AU and the AfDB, we need to galvanise the diaspora,” she said.

On the report’s findings, Dlamini-Zuma identified the Bank’s High 5 strategic priorities as a strong reflection of results on the ground.

In a message read on his behalf at the event, secretary-general of the UN António Guterres commented, “Let’s do it together. Together, we will achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063 for all our people.”