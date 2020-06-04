Ecobank and Google to offer digital solutions to African SMEs

Created: Thursday, 04 June 2020 05:45

Ecobank Group has partnered with Google to help African SMEs equip with the necessary digital skills for the rapidly evolving business world

The aim is to assist African businesses remain relevant and fulfil their potential by embracing digital capabilities.

Josephine Anan-Ankomah, group executive for commercial banking at Ecobank, said, “As a longstanding pioneer in providing cutting-edge digital solutions for African businesses we are delighted to collaborate with Google to offer timely and relevant solutions, including Google My Business and Google Ad products. These are specifically tailored to meet the needs of our SME customers.”

“Our objective is to be the partner of choice for SMEs, by meaningfully supporting their success and growth. It is therefore a natural step for us to work with Google to help improve the capabilities of our SMEs customers. We are focused on helping them thrive by adopting technology, which is becoming increasingly essential for survival of businesses today,” added Josephine Anan-Ankomah.

Ecobank’s invaluable eBanking product suite is increasingly relevant in this era of lockdowns and physical distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With this robust platform, Ecobank provides 24/7 access to customers, conveniently meeting the evolving cash management, payment and collection needs of businesses. It is essential that African SMEs take full advantage of the commercial opportunities having a digital presence provides.