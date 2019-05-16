Madagascar implements IMF’s enhanced general data dissemination system

Created: Thursday, 16 May 2019 06:27

Madagascar has implemented the recommendations of the IMF’s enhanced general data dissemination system (e-GDDS) by publishing critical data through the National Summary Data Page (NSDP)

The page aims to serve as a one-stop publication vehicle for essential macroeconomic data on the national accounts, government operations and debt, monetary and financial sectors and balance of payments.

These data are set to be disseminated in both human- and machine-readable formats. The e-GDDS was established by the IMF’s executive board in May 2015 to support improved data transparency, encourage statistical development and help create synergies between data dissemination and surveillance.

The NSDP is posted on the webpage for Madagascar that is hosted on the open-data platform sponsored by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Publication of essential macroeconomic data through the NSDP will provide national policymakers and domestic and international stakeholders including investors and rating agencies, with easy access to information critical for monitoring economic conditions and policies.

Making this information easily accessible in both human- and machine-readable formats will allow users to have simultaneous access to timely data and bring greater data transparency.

Louis Marc Ducharme, chief statistician and data officer and director of the IMF’s Statistics Department, welcomed this major milestone in the country’s statistical development. “I am confident that Madagascar will benefit from using the e-GDDS as a framework for further development of its statistical system.”

Madagascar has benefitted from a project on the improvement of data dissemination financed by the UK’s Department for International Development.