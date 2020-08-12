Nigeria government signs African Trade Insurance Agency establishment instrument

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the instrument of accession of agreement for the establishment of African Trade Insurance Agency

The initiative focuses on paving the way for it to join the pan-African body.

The African Trade Insurance (ATI) provides political risk insurance to companies, investors and leaders doing business in Africa, formed in 2001, to assuage the fears of investors worried about the political risks in investing in Africa.

The ATI provides insurance and financial products in partnership with the private and public sector. It has a mandate to facilitate, encourage and develop the provision of or the supply for insurance including coinsurance and reinsurance guarantee and other financial instrument and services for the purpose of promoting trade, investment and other productive activities in Africa in supplement to those which may be offered by the private sector or in cooperation with the private sector.