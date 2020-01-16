Siemens supports Ghana’s sustainable industrialisation

Created: Thursday, 16 January 2020 08:12

Siemens has signed a MoU with the Republic of Ghana to address the country’s energy and infrastructure challenges while contributing to the Governments growth and development agenda of creating high-quality jobs and enhancing the vocational skills of Ghana’s youth

The MoU was signed by Siemens and the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) in the presence of the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo and the President and Global CEO of Siemens AG, Joe Kaeser.

Under the agreement, the two companies will work collaboratively to upgrade and extend Ghana’s transmission infrastructure, improve the country’s grid capacity and stability, enable and expand a stable power export to neighbouring countries in the West African Power Pool.

“Access to electricity is an imperative need for the people and business and, thus, for the economic success of any economy. As Ghana has significantly invested into generation capacity, there is now an urgent need to build a reliable, affordable and sustainable electrical network for the country and its people. With our proven and unique end-to-end electrification solutions, our expertise and reliability, Siemens can be a technology partner and help the country achieve its objectives,” said Joe Kaeser.

The President of the Republic of Ghana has set out to achieve an ambitious strategy to transform the country, both socially and economically, driving its progress to become a sustainably industrialised county. The Government is currently delivering on the promises made in their 2016 election manifesto. These goals include the issuing of National ID Cards, the reduction of electricity prices, reviving Ghana’s railways and reversing the trend of declining economic growth.

To support Ghana’s increasing need to reform the national Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system, Siemens will educate and train young Ghanaians in various engineering disciplines and provide training on Siemens equipment for STEM education and TVET.