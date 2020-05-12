Small towns and villages become the focus for SA Tourism post-lockdown

- Videos
Mamaloko Kubayi-Ngubane, the South African tourism minister, has told a parliamentary committee meeting that the country's Department of Tourism and South African Tourism, the tourism board, have been more severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic than any other government department
To boost tourism, the minister announced a revised performance plan which includes a Tourism Incentive Programme to help small and medium-sized businesses, community projects and markets which have been affected by the sharp downturn in visitor numbers. A plan was launched earlier this year but the minister said the new version takes into account the current conditions, with a view to taking the tourism industry forward.
A particular focus of the plan is urging the tourism bodies to seriously consider incorporating villages, townships, and small towns into South African tourism promotion, incentive and development plans. At a committee meeting it was suggested that the plans should be biased towards these lesser-visited and often-neglected areas, and that tourism plans should address overcoming poverty, inequality and unemployment through tourism initiatives.
