Sudan joins UN alliance to drive financial inclusion and transparency

Created: Thursday, 11 June 2020 05:14

Sudan has joined the United Nations-based “Better Than Cash Alliance” and announced commitment to accelerate digital payments, improving financial inclusion and transperancy throughout Sudan's vast territory

Moving from cash to responsible digital payments is central to the government’s economic recovery and reform strategy. In particular, digital payments will be critical to the success of the recently announced Sudan Family Support Program, which will provide monthly direct digital transfers to around 80 per cent of Sudanese families. The Program seeks to spur economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve food security and health throughout the country.

“Digital payments will improve financial inclusion and transparency throughout Sudan’s vast territory, especially in conflict-affected regions, help stem corruption, and build a more direct link between citizens and the state,” said Dr Ibrahim Elbadawi, minister of finance and economic planning. “This digital transition will ensure equitable access to resources and government services, and revitalise the private sector, which are central to our efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace and revive the national economy,” Dr Elbadawi added.

The transition to digital payments is in line with the Government of Sudan’s intention to establish the multi-ministerial Digital Transformation Agency, which will spearhead the modernization of government services, including the Family Support Programme.

“Joining the digital economy is the natural progression for Sudan, whose young men and women innovatively used technology during the December Revolution to usher in a new era in our nation’s history,” Dr Elbadawi said.

“Over 30mn Sudanese men and women will benefit from getting government assistance in a speedy, safe and transparent way, giving them new economic opportunities. We celebrate the Government of Sudan’s membership to our Alliance as a clear statement about their commitment to building a dynamic economy that will work for everyone,” said Dr Ruth Goodwin-Groen, managing director of the Better Than Cash Alliance.