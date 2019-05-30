Professional Provident Society integrates with Freshworks

Created: Thursday, 30 May 2019 06:27

Professional Provident Society (PPS), South Africa-based specialised insurance services provider, has aligned its information technology teams with Freshworks, aiming to ensure that all teams work towards a quick and effective resolution to its IT services

The implementation aligns to the company’s vision to completely move to cloud by 2023. Amid a global paradigm shift in technology, PPS is among leading South African businesses making a shift from legacy systems and embracing cloud innovation.

Prior to integrating its IT support with Freshworks, teams at PPS would manage service requests via emails, phone calls, excel, and other sources. The need for a single aggregated system where people could go and have visibility into service requests and manage their IT needs led to the integration Freshservice, PPS has implemented a secure cloud solution for the entire organisation.

The automation have helped reduce the manual work involved in assigning tickets and tasks to different teams, thereby boosting efficiency. Freshservice provides ITIL-aligned features and strong reporting to get the most out of the internal teams.

With Freshservice integration across its IT teams, PPS aims to achieve an SLA compliance of 98 per cent by the end of 2019. Currently, PPS gets around 2000 tickets a month and has 200 agents who are using Freshservice. As the teams are using the product, PPS has seen a drastic improvement in the SLA compliance and employees have higher trust in IT support and services within the organisation.

Freshservice is a multi-award winning, ITIL-compliant service management software, which is known for its strong collaboration capabilities.

“As an ITIL shop, we were searching for an ITSM solution that is fully ITIL compliant to fit into our holistic Cloud Strategy,” said Avsharn Bachoo, chief technical officer at PPS.

“An ITSM solution helps teams function with better efficiency and Freshservice helped the IT teams of PPS collaborate better,” noted Saurabh Prabhuzantye, regional head for the Middle East and Africa at Freshworks.