USAID invests US$63mn to modernise Ethiopia health system

Created: Tuesday, 19 November 2019 08:52

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with the Ministry of Health, has announced the launch of the new USAID Digital Health Project in Ethiopia

The digital health project will create a modernised health information system that ensures the entire sector has the data, analytics, and skills necessary to improve the health and well-being of all Ethiopians.

The five-year US$63mn project will train end-users including doctors, nurses, health extension workers, and policy-makers at all levels of the health system to utilise technology more effectively and enable them to better serve patients and families across the country.

USAID will partner with local universities to introduce courses that develop competencies in health innovations and electronic solutions and establish career paths that empower young Ethiopians to drive digital solutions across the sector.

The project will also create opportunities for entrepreneurs and youth-led tech organisations to utilise their expertise in providing support to health centres.

“In addition to simply expanding digital health systems and strengthening the skills of today’s medical professionals, we are also increasing our focus on developing the leaders of tomorrow to drive health innovations far into the future,” said USAID Mission Director Sean Jones.