Actis acquires majority stake in Nigeria’s Rack data centre

Created: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 07:51

Actis has acquired a majority stake in Rack Centre, Nigeria’s leading provider of data and cloud services

Rack Centre was established and wholly owned by Jagal, the Nigerian conglomerate holding that operates leading energy businesses and manages a diverse portfolio of investments.

Since commencing operations in Lagos in 2013, Rack Centre has consistently set the quality bar in the industry in Africa, being the first on the Continent to be Tier III Constructed Facility Certified in April 2017 with a global reputation for excellence and consistently, winning multiple global awards.

Rack Centre has the largest installed capacity in West Africa with a range of more than 80 blue-chip international, multi-national and local clients.

David Morley, head of real estate at Actis, said, “We have been tracking the data centre market in Africa closely, building relationships with major operators and customers. Africa is at an inflection point and we expect to see an explosion in growth of demand for hosting capacity in independently owned data centres across the continent.”

“We are excited about this new partnership with Rack Centre and its parent company Jagal. Together they have built a strong business of international repute, hosting a compelling mix of customers ranging from leading Nigerian corporates to global cloud majors.”

Maher Jarmakani, CEO of Jagal, added, “Jagal is excited with its new partnership with Actis. Rack Centre has developed into a leading and respected African brand and it is now at a critical stage for investment and growth. Actis understands global and emerging markets and will be a fantastic partner for the next phase of the Rack Centre journey.”

Dr Ayotunde Coker, managing director of Rack Centre, commented that it has been a great honour to lead the growth of Rack Centre to become one of the most respected carrier-neutral data centre brands in West Africa. With more than 750kW of installed capacity, it is now doubling capacity to 1.5MW of IT power at the current location on a trajectory to 10MW.