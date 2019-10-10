i.safe MOBILE presents new industrial smartphone for explosive environments

Created: Thursday, 10 October 2019 09:33

i.safe MOBILE GmbH, developer of mobile communication devices for safe use in hazardous areas, has presented IS530.1, an industrial smartphone with Android 9.0 Pie

In addition to the ATEX and IECEx standards for explosion protection, this device also enables high performance and communication requirements for use in networked industries.

The IS530.1 is equipped with Android 9.0 pie, multifunctional ISM interface, Bluetooth 5.0, 64 GB internal memory and high-resolution camera.

It enables users to deploy it in critical environments without any difficulties. The new smartphone is ATEX and IECEx certified for zone 1/21 and can be used in potentially explosive areas.

The device is now directly available from i.safe MOBILE. The device shall be available as IS530.2 for zone 2/22 from the end of the year. Under its i.safe MOBILE brand, the company has for the first time developed a robust device for use in harsh industrial environments in non-hazardous areas. This robust version will be available under the name IS530RG.

Multifunctional ISM interface

The 13-pin, screwable connection is ergonomically placed on the right side of the device. This makes it possible to quickly and easily change the add-on peripherals outside the hazardous area. Standard intrinsically safe active headsets and passive remote speaker microphones (RSM) can be connected to the ISM interface. The amplifier for the passive RSM devices is located directly in the IS530.1. The device is rounded off with an intrinsically safe, OTG-capable USB2.0 connection.

Bluetooth 5.0 for faster speed and greater range

The integrated, latest Bluetooth technology enables faster transmissions and a range up to four times higher than older Bluetooth technology - with low power consumption (Low Energy Transmission).

Large memory capacity and fast operating system

The powerful processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM660 Octa-Core), the large internal memory of 64 GB (expandable to 128 GB via microSD) and a four GB RAM combined with the current Android version 9.0 provide the basis for high working speed.

Camera performance

The IS530.1 has a very good camera performance: The main camera of the IS530.1 has 13 MP resolution, the front camera 5 MP.

The IS530.1 comes with battery, charger, USB cable, i.safe PROTECTOR 2.0, USB cable.