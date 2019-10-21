Achieve the highest Lockout/Tagout safety with highly innovative SafeKey Lockout Padlocks

Brady Corporation offers new, innovative SafeKey Lockout Padlocks to achieve the safest Lockout/Tagout procedures during maintenance operations. With 100,000 plus unique keys, the new locks can support large, company specific key hierarchies in which no two locks can be opened with the same key. Watch the video here to see how SafeKey works!

Highest lockout padlock safety and security

The new SafeKey Lockout Padlocks offer 700 per cent more key possibilities than a standard safety padlock thanks to their innovative lock mechanism. With 100,000+ different keys, SafeKey Lockout Padlocks can optimally support custom hierarchies of large sets of keyed different padlocks that can be opened by a manager's master key or grand master key when needed. Charted key numbers ensure no two keys in the same company will open the same lock if so required. Both non-conductive and anti-corrosion padlock designs are available for additional safety.

Increased Lockout/Tagout efficiency

With colour coded keys that match the colour of their padlock, SafeKey Lockout Padlocks help increase the efficiency of Lockout/Tagout during maintenance operations. Nine colours are available to help a maintenance professional retrieve the right key for one of his locks. Additionally, the locking mechanism allows smooth key insertion and removal for fast and easy padlock handling.

Personalise

Every SafeKey Lockout Padlock can be engraved with the name of an employee, team, department or work area or with a serial number. Next to keyed different, keyed alike options are available to open a series of locks with the same key.

Watch the video & download a free guide to Lockout/Tagout

For more information visit www.bradysouthafrica.com