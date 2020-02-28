AVEVA announces ship engineering and design software

Cambridge-headquartered AVEVA has announced update to its AVEVA E3D design software that addresses the needs of the marine sector

The AVEVA E3D design software combines three-dimensional graphics and user interface technologies with latest data management.

This software increases shipping vessel design and accelerates retrofits of ships to reduce emissions. The new capabilities demonstrate AVEVA’s proactive innovation for the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) emissions regulations, IMO 2020, providing tools to anticipate market needs and offering new capabilities and greater efficiency.

Efficiency for ship engineering and design

Shipbuilding excellence is heavily reliant on design-to-production, agility and efficiency across all project streams, effective resource management and design quality leading to right-first-time, error-free production.

AVEVA’s capabilities tailored to the marine sector will address these requirements and include the first release of the AVEVA Hull Basic Design Module. This module is used for the preliminary design of a ship's hull structure and supports key decisions regarding naval architectural characteristics, space management, outfitting design and drawings. AVEVA’s new module represents the most integrated 3D environment for working with as-built and as-designed data in the marine market.

Ravi Gopinath, chief operating officer at AVEVA, said, “Using our software, marine operators will now be able to realise up to 40 per cent gains in engineering efficiency while moving to operate paradigms that will ultimately help protect the environment.”