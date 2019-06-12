SRK Ghana a hub for world-class engineering and science

The Ghana office of SRK Consulting is the springboard to West Africa for the engineering consultancy’s global network of engineers and scientists

Under the leadership of country manager Ghananian, John Kwofie, the office focuses mainly on geotechnical work, assisting clients with open pit slope stability analysis and work on tailings dams and foundation investigations.

It collaborates closely with other SRK offices to offer a range of consultancy services in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, environment, infrastructure, water, energy and oil and gas. In the environmental sector, for instance, the office channels SRK’s global expertise in environmental and social impact assessments – as well as resettlement and visual and economic assessments – for the West African region.

The SRK group has been active in West Africa for decades, with projects in countries including Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone and Togo. Its experience and presence in West Africa provide an assurance to industry that it can work with existing and new clients from exploration to closure – providing highquality, independent and cost-effective consultancy services.

Kwofie, an experienced geological engineer, has led the office in Accra since its launch in 2011. A graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, he worked for major mining corporations in various countries before moving into a consulting role in Ghana. His expertise is primarily in open-pit slope stability, foundation investigations and tailings dams.

