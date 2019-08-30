Sulzer introduces wireless IoT condition monitoring system

Engineering firm Sulzer has introduced the Sulzer Sense wireless IoT condition monitoring system

Sulzer ensures that the Sense monitoring device is built for real-life needs and conditions, benefiting customers.

The solution includes wireless sensors that are attached to a pump, agitator, motor or any rotating equipment. The sensors measure temperature and vibration and send the data to the cloud.

This means that the operating status of the equipment can be remotely monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Sulzer Sense devices are battery-powered, and they operate in a wireless mesh network, making them easy and cost-efficient to deploy and operate.

The new Sulzer Sense monitoring device will detect possible imbalance, misalignment, looseness and bearing wear. This supports predictive maintenance and helps to avoid sudden pump failure and eventual downtime.

The Sense data is sent to the cloud and can be monitored in Sulzer’s online service on a mobile, tablet, laptop, etc. anywhere and anytime. The customer can set an alert value and will automatically be alarmed if this value is exceeded. No manual measurement is required.

The cloud-based platform is easy to use and offers various value-adding services. The customers have secure access to the latest equipment data and related services, including documentation and condition monitoring values.

Sulzer Sense increases the productivity and efficiency at the site. It takes care of the process equipment in an easy, safe and convenient way.