AfDB announces two new appointments

Created: Wednesday, 08 April 2020 11:17

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has appointed Jean Hubert Bayala as the acting director for general services and procurement (CHGS) and Nourredine Lafhel as acting chief risk officer

Bayala, a national of Burkina Faso, is a seasoned professional with more than 28 years of management and leadership experience in information technology, information system security and information system auditing. He has experience in business continuity planning and disaster recovery and operational risk, budgeting and procurement.

Bayala currently heads the AfDB’s business continuity unit. He has led several major initiatives including the development of the Bank’s business continuity programme. In addition, Bayala advises the vice-president, corporate services and human resources, on information systems and technology matters.

Lafhel, a Canadian national, is currently the sovereign credit and market risk division manager (PGRF3), in the directorate of the group risk management function of the AfDB. He has more than 20 years of experience in finance and risk management. Lafhel has worked in several continents including North America, the Middle East and Africa.

Speaking about the appointment of Nourredine Lafhel, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, president of the AfDB, said, “I am confident that he will continue to provide critical leadership and innovation to ensure that we maintain our triple A rating.”