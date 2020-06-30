Africa CDC unveils guidance on environmental decontamination in the context of COVID-19

- Videos
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidance details on basic decontamination principles and procedures that should be followed to decontaminate the physical environment in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic
Surface contamination and transmission risk all differ by the type of setting and the volume of people that frequent each setting such as healthcare facilities, public transport and other busy facilities and workplaces, even though the principles of environmental decontamination remain the same.
This guidance can be adapted for individual situations as they arise. This guidance is focused on how to practically implement environmental decontamination and should be delivered as a part of a planned and resourced programme which is integrated fully with other COVID-19 response efforts.
This guidance covers the following elements regarding environmental decontamination:
Principles of environmental decontamination
Chemicals used for environmental decontamination
Environmental decontamination equipment
Environmental decontamination in healthcare facilities
Environmental hygiene in non-healthcare settings
Linen management
