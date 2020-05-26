Benjamin Akabueze reappointed as DG in Nigeria’s Budget office

Created: Tuesday, 26 May 2020 08:06

President Buhari has reappointed Benjamin Akabueze as the director general of the Budget Office of the Federation

The Budget office of the Federation was set up to provide budget function, implement budget and fiscal policies of the federal government of Nigeria.

The government statement said that Akabueze has a track record of sterling performance and it is due to his achievements that tenure was renewed for another term in order to institutionalise the achievements for a sustainable improvement in the Budget Office of the Federation.

Akabueze, an economist, banker and a former commissioner of Budget and Planning of Lagos State, was first appointed in June 2016.