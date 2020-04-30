Bentley System supporting working with remote team

Bentley Systems hosted a virtual press briefing with AECOM, Foth and Lane Construction which discussed working with remote teams and leveraging going digital solutions for civil infrastructure projects

To protect and support their colleagues during the COVID-19 outbreak, organisations around the world have shifted quickly to working from home situations. During the press briefing, industry experts discussed how Bentley Systems’ civil design technology is helping the industry to better manage working remotely and to redefine how professionals design and build infrastructure projects.

According to Bentley System’s Francois Valois, vice-resident, civil engineering, and Mo Harmon, director, industry strategy, civil design, a new potential impact on construction productivity is the long term impacts of the coronavirus on how people do work. Health and Safety on the job site will add a new dimension and construction firms may take new look at what employees are essential on the job site.

“Therefore, the construction workers need to change the way we work with new processes enabled by the latest technology,” they agreed.

Bentley System’s ProjectWise 365 is an instant-on, 100 per cent cloud-based solution for increasing the speed and quality of the infrastructure design collaboration.

“With ProjectWise 365, your engineering project practitioners and stakeholders can share and find information, conduct collaborative design reviews and manage contractual exchanges faster for maximum team productivity,” Valois explained during the press brief.

“Additionally, to support infrastructure engineering firms forced to work from home, we are making ProjectWise 365 available to everyone and waiving subscription fees through 30 September 2020, to ensure remote workers can remain securely connected to project data and each other,” Harmon noted.

ProjectWise 365, leveraging Microsoft 365 technology and office productivity tools, extends the reach and accessibility of BIM and infrastructure engineering data to facilitate collaboration and design review acrossthe ecosystem of project stakeholders. As an “instant-on” cloud serviceaccessed through a web browserto simplify design review, transmittals, RFIs, information sharing, and issues resolution, ProjectWise 365 is suited for quick adoption while working from home, eliminating the need for error-prone combinations ofgeneric technologies such as “dropboxes” and PDF.