Bentley Systems' digital solutions for civil infrastructure projects

Industry leaders from AECOM, Foth and Lane Construction discussed their infrastructure projects and demonstrated how Bentley technologies improve project delivery, save time and lower project costs

Bentley Systems’ civil design technology is helping users to better manage working remotely and to redefine how they design and build infrastructure projects. The brief focused on going digital, working collaboratively among disciplines, developing workflows across dispersed and remote teams and 4D construction technologies.

Foth’s Lowa Falls, Lowa Corridor

Aaron Moniza, senior client manager, Foth-CLE Engineering Group, discussed the company’s Lowa Falls, Lowa Corridor project.

Located in Cedar Falls, Lowa, University Avenue is a six-lane divided highway supporting more than 20,000 vehicles per day. Foth implemented a 3D BIM and reality modeling solution to deliver a multimodal roadway design configuration for the city of Cedar Falls, projected to realise US$32mn in ROI for the owner over the next 25 years.

Bentley’s open applications facilitated coordinated modeling to reduce conflicts and expedite design by an estimated 50 per cent, saving more than US$500,000 in construction costs.

AECOM’s street intersection improvements, Miami-Dade County, Florida

Kevin Cornish, PE, senior vice-president design consulting services, surface transportation, AECOM, discussed the street intersection improvements project, Miami-Dade County, Florida.

The company used Bentley’s ProjectWise, SYNCHRO and ContextCapture solutions. SYNCHRO’s 4D modeling helped review how construction would impact road and pedestrian traffic and analyse crane placement to ensure that there would be adequate space for trains.

ContextCapture helped create a digital representation of existing buildings, bridges and roads surrounding the project, which informed the public how the intersection design would improve traffic and safety.

According to AECOM, ProjectWise saved the design team another 610 resource hours and 1,400 printed pages by improving coordination, reducing email communication, eliminating strain on AECOM’s servers and simplifying the submission process for final deliverables.

Lane Construction’s Wekiva Parkway, Section 8, Seminole County, Florida

Andy Kaiyala, vice-president, engineering, Lane Construction, discussed the company’s Wekiva Parkway project in Florida.

The Wekiva Parkway Section 8 contract is the final link of the overall 25-mile tolled Wekiva Parkway improvements that will complete the beltway around Central Florida, which has been in planning and construction for more than 30 years.

Bentley solutions have helped the project to meet safety standards including improved safety for motorists and in work zones, as well as improved operations.