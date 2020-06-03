Beyontec to implement platform ecosystems for Rwanda's insurance industry

Beyontec, one of the leading global providers of insurance technology solutions, has been selected by the Insurance Association of Rwanda (ASSAR) to implement a digital ecosystem of different platform solutions for the insurance industry in Rwanda

Through this partnership, Beyontec will assist ASSAR to accomplish its vision of synergising and empowering the insurers and other constituents to seamlessly interact and promote business with each other while delivering consistent customer experiences.

Beyontec and ASSAR collaborated to undertake few transformational platform-centric insurance initiatives, such as the end-to-end transformation of motor certificate, moving away from a paper-based system to a fully automated digital motor policy issuance and administration platform. They will work together to establish a claims recovery platform to manage intra-company claims recovery, a data repository platform for smooth information exchange related to claims and frauds, a comprehensive garage registration and management platform and a finance analytical platform to manage statutory reporting.

Gaudens Kanamugire, chairman of ASSAR, commented, “The current expectations of insurance customers across the African regions have gone up as influenced by the digital revolution. Today, we need to leverage the abundance of customer data and platform ecosystems to create collaborative business models that will help both insurance players and end customers.”