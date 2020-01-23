BRADY’s new reflective signs bring safety to dark places

Brady Corporation's new ISO 7010 safety signs aim to highly increase safety in dark places, reflecting twice as much light when lit with a torch or vehicle headlights and can be used both in- and outdoors

Highly visible

Brady's reflective signs are highly visible because they reflect light back without blinding thanks to their retroreflective prismatic sheeting. In general, they are twice as reflective as signs with standard glassbead retroreflective sheeting. This will enable workers to better see the signs in dark and harsh weather environments when lit with a torch or vehicle headlights.

Great for outdoor use

Reflective signs are available on aluminium boards for outdoor use. The boards feature double bent sides and do not have any sharp edges. They are available in round, triangular and rectangular shapes to fit any ISO 7010 safety sign shape.

According to Brady, every board is available with round or square poles in different lengths, with brackets or base plates for optimal outdoor installation. All signs have a high outdoor lifespan thanks to Brady's B-7639 UV blocking laminate that protects them.

Customise

All reflective ISO 7010 safety signs can be customised in Brady factories. They can be delivered with or without legend, in any language. Custom sizes are available up to 0.9 x 4 metres.