Corporate South Africa joins government’s fight against COVID-19

Created: Wednesday, 22 April 2020 08:46

Corporate South Africa and the government have teamed up to address the country’s COVID-19 situation and make sure that the most vulnerable section of the society are not left to fight this pandemic

Besides COVID-19, the seasonal fire has caused many to lose their homes in Alexandra, Ruimsig and Ekhuruleni.

Trumod, one of the leading manufacturers of alternative building solutions, has offered to donate fire retardant, temporary relief accommodations (called Tru-Khaya) to supplement government's efforts.

According to the projections, the rate of new daily cases is on the rise in South Africa. Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist professor Salim Abdool Karim stated, “South Africa has bought itself time to flatten the curve.” In this attempt to flatten the curve, various measures will be used, from active screening to vaccines.

Abdool Karim added that South Africa has positioned itself well to respond comprehensively to the pandemic. “We have time to flatten the curve,” said Karim. While the South African government is working on these systematic interventions, there lies an opportunity to respond in an effective manner, exploring opportunities that there is ample capacity in every major hub to deal with the pandemic.

According to Trumod, alternative building methods provide a solution that can epitomise South Africa’s response to this pandemic – from large scale, multi-level medical facilities to, more intimate and specialised health pods. Trumod has started work on a 150 ICU bed capacity hospital in Gauteng.

Peter Thompson, Trumod managing director, said that the solutions range from tents to sophisticated independent units as long as they comply with WHO requirements for proper ventilation, human flow and distancing.