DHL Express launches live chat to improve response times

Created: Wednesday, 20 November 2019 07:30

DHL Express has launched a unique Multi-Channel Tool (MCT) that allows customers to interact with DHL Express via live chat and specialised email services

Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express for sub-Saharan Africa, said that customers benefit from quicker response times, as well as being abler to interact with the company through the channels that are most convenient for them. The deployment of MCT is a huge step towards DHL’s goal of continuously improving its customers’ experience.

“A recent CMO study found that 85 per cent of respondents expect a seamless omnichannel service from companies, where they can interact using their preferred channel. This tool offers just that, and provides personalised service in real-time that eliminates long waiting times and potential frustration.”

He explained that customers can use the live chat option on a mobile device or on the DHL Express website and receive assistance with self-help options online. “Live chat is the popular choice of many customers due to its fast response times.”

A report by Communications Technology Company (COMM100) of more than 45 million chat interactions in 2018 revealed an 83 per cent customer satisfaction rating, which highlighted the importance of including a live chat function in the tool. Another benefit of live chat is that it can eliminate the issues that come from bad connections which can cause distorted spoken messages.

For customers who would prefer to communicate via more formal channels, DHL Express’ MCT also offers a specialised email service where customers can send their queries.

The Multi-Channel Tool uses a centralised knowledge management system that offers a customer service agent desktop, web self-service, case management and customer interaction channels such as e-mail, telephony, live chat and social media. Customer service agents also have access to processes, policies and procedures, and case studies they can use to answer queries effectively. This empowers the agents with the correct information on hand, speeding up query resolution time.

In addition, when a query is received, it is routed to an agent knowledgeable in that specific subject matter, further enhancing the customer experience.

“The central view of a customer’s interaction history allows us to answer their questions accurately and quickly, as our agents have access to all the information they require in one place,” said Heymans.

DHL Express’ Multi-Channel Tool is available in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon and Mauritius with plans to roll out to additional sub-Saharan Africa markets in the coming months.