Free facility signs from Brady to help stop COVID-19

Created: Friday, 03 April 2020 04:15

Safety and identification specialist Brady Corporation offers signs for download to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus

Anyone can freely download the print-ready files from Brady websites.

Clear countermeasure communication

All signs offered are compliant or in line with the ISO 7010 international standard to maximise recognition anywhere in the world. Each sign includes a quickly recognisable icon for almost any COVID-19 safety measure, ranging from wash hands and keep distance to wearing the appropriate personal protection equipment.

Quickly indicate facility changes

With the full impact and duration of the COVID-19 viral spread still unclear in many countries and regions, safety measures in or even access to facilities may need to change quickly. To help identify evolving safety measures in specific facility areas, Brady has grouped relevant safety sets into four sets: inform visitors in the reception area, remind people how to best disinfect hands, remind co-workers to wear the proper personal protection equipment and communicate general safety precautions like avoid shaking hands and keep distance.

Print on any office printer

Brady’s safety and identification signs are usually available only on tough, industrial grade materials that require a specialised thermal transfer label printer to create. However, to make the safety signs available quickly in any facility, they have now been organised in a full colour format that is easy to print on most office printers. Once printed on paper, sets of signs can be applied with tape on doors or smooth walls where needed to clearly communicate temporary safety measures.

Your time is precious - we will support you for any request or custom solutions.

Download the ‘Free signs to print’ and browse our COVID-19 Brochure (collection of coronavirus related identification and safety solutions for your people, products and premises)