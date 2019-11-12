Halima Aliko Dangote takes charge of Dangote Group commercial operations

Halima Aliko Dangote has been appointed as the group executive director, commercial operations of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL)

According to a release by the company, Halima Aliko Dangote is returning to the Group after serving on secondment in several capacities across two of its Business Units over the last five years. She is also a Trustee of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the conglomerate.

In her most recent role, Halima served as executive director of Dangote Flour Mills. Remarkably, she led the turnaround of the business from loss in turnover to a profitable status; a feat derived from consistent high performance over time.

Previously, she served as executive director of NASCON, a manufacturer of salt, seasonings and related consumer products, which are enjoying huge patronage among consumers. She continues to serve as a Non-Executive Director of NASCON.

Halima is the president of the Board of The Africa Center in New York, a uniquely focused centre providing a forward-looking gateway for engagement with Africa while encompassing policy, business and culture. She is a Board member of Endeavour Nigeria and is also a member of the Women Corporate Directors (WCD).

She will also be responsible for the implementation of the Group's shared services strategy with specific oversight for the following functions; Commercial, Strategic procurement, Administration and Branding & Communications.

The Dangote Group, which recently emerged as the Most Admired African Brand and the Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria for the second consecutive year (2018 - 2019) is actively involved in manufacturing cement, sugar, salt, flour, poly-products as well as logistics, oil and gas and real estate.