Harris Pye UAE strengthens its footprint in Egypt

Created: Monday, 19 August 2019 06:36

Harris Pye Engineering Group UAE, a global service provider supplying the offshore, marine and industrial sectors, has signed a contract with Egyptian Joint Stock company Canal Sugar

Under the terms of the agreement, Harris Pye will supply five 40tph, horizontal, three-pass and multi-tubular smoke tube boilers to what is expected to be one of the largest beet sugar production facilities in the world.

Harris Pye’s involvement with this mega project builds upon the UAE’s business standing by contributing to the country’s capital and workforce. From an Egyptian economy standpoint, the facility is set to contribute to filling the shortage in sugar production by 75 per cent, providing supplies worth US$650mn and exporting by-products worth US$120 annually.

Harris Pye aims to showcase its engineering capabilities to execute the boiler system of Canal Sugar’s mega project in Al Minya, Egypt.

Through securing this contract, the globally renowned engineering company accelerates its growth plan by strategically working towards its objective of development into new markets. Additionally, Harris Pye focuses on strengthens its bid to be the preferred Tier One EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) choice for the industry.

The project of Canal Sugar aims at the development and reclamation of 77,000 ha desert land located at the West of Minya to grow 2.5mn mt of sugar beet per year in addition to other crops. Moreover, investments of US$1bn and the refinery’s capacity of 900k mt per year, highlight the major significance of the Canal Sugar project in bolstering two economies.

Harris Pye’s role is further set to extend beyond the delivery of the fifth boiler. Upon completion of supply within the set timeframe of 45 weeks, Harris Pye will further provide the necessary manpower for the project. This will include in-house design, QA and project management team to complete the works per an agreed matrix of responsibilities. The project is expected to start commissioning by early 2021.