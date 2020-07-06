Honeywell launches low-global-warming potential Solstice E-Cooling technology

Honeywell has launched Solstice E-Cooling technology that uses a two-phase liquid cooling process to remove heat from electronic applications while reducing environmental impact

This breakthrough platform aims to cool high-performance electronics more efficiently and effectively than traditional methods that use air and water.

These new heat transfer agents lower operational costs for applications such as data centres that use high-performance servers.

The technology is available now and being previewed at the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Expo (AHR) in Orlando, Fla.

The launch is in line with Honeywell’s aim to develop solutions that help meet the global demand for more data and processing, said Chris LaPietra, vice-president and general manager, Honeywell Stationary Refrigerants. “With Solstice E-Cooling, data centres and other high-performance electronics can increase efficiency while lowering costs and their carbon footprint.”

Data centers currently use about three per cent of the world’s electricity, and that number is expected to rise to eight per cent by 2030, according to research by Global Markets Insights (GMI). With cooling systems accounting for approximately 40 per cent of total energy consumption, the need for intelligent and energy-efficient solutions is expected to drive data centre cooling market growth.

The two-phase Solstice E-Cooling process allows for more energy-efficient and uniform cooling, better heat rejection, and reduced pumping power than single-phase liquid cooling, where fluid remains in its liquid form throughout the cooling process. Solstice E-Cooling is also a dielectric solution, serving as an electrical insulator for equipment to prevent damage from contact with fluids.