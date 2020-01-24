LADOL and Mammoet sign collaboration agreement for West Africa

The Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base (LADOL), an indigenous Nigerian sustainable industrial zone, and Mammoet, the global engineered heavy lifting and transport solution provider, have formed a strategic partnership

The partnership is aimed at expanding LADOL’s capacity for project cargo handling and logistics for industrial sectors in West Africa. It will enable LADOL to utilise Mammoet’s crane fleet and project management services to provide clients with more comprehensive and cost-effective solutions.

Mammoet will supply LADOL with its heavy-lift terminal crane, the MTC 15, which turns any quay into a heavy lift terminal. With a load moment matching a 1,200-tonne crawler crane or a large floating sheerleg, the MTC 15 enables loads up to 600 tonnes to be lifted to and from the quay from non-geared cargo vessels. This lifting capacity is ideal for loading and offloading heavy items such as columns, vessels, reels, engines and other project cargo. The crane will be installed at the LADOL quayside in January 2020 and will be the biggest shore crane of its kind in the region. In addition to the MTC 15, Mammoet will mobilise a 250-tonne crawler crane to support LADOL’s quayside operations.

LADOL’s executive director business development Jide Jadesimi said, “The establishment of a long-term relationship between Mammoet and LADOL is an extremely exciting and significant development. This will massively increase local capacity, thereby attracting the general fabrication and complex construction jobs that are in increasing demand, not just in Nigeria but across the sub-region.”