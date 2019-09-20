New Brady Inspection Timer sends preventive maintenance alerts

Brady Corporation has developed the Brady Inspection Timer that can help save lives by clearly showing on machines, equipment and tools when maintenance is needed

The company’s new product highlights when the next planned maintenance intervention is due. Versions are available that count down seven days, 30 days and 365 days. Each version is equipped with dark green, light green, yellow and flashing red LED light that indicates the status of the newly inspected equipment.

Easy and practical

The Brady Inspection Timer can be applied directly to almost any machine, equipment or tool either with an adhesive, velcro, magnet, screw or zip ties. At the end of its predetermined inspection time interval, the tag can be reset until the one year+ tag battery is spent. A battery status indicator constantly shows how much power is left.

Save lives

The Brady Inspection Timer's coloured LED lights can be seen from a distance and actively draw attention from users and passers-by. Its LED lights grab the attention of users and maintenance professionals alike from a distance and help avoid the use of uninspected or worn-out equipment.

Machines, equipment and tools with the Inspection Timer are easy to spot and not likely to exceed their maintenance interval determined by laws, regulations or company policies. This allows the Inspection Timer to optimally support maintenance interventions that save lives.

