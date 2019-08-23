New brands join Propak West Africa 2019

Created: Friday, 23 August 2019 09:00

Organisers of Propak West Africa 2019 have confirmed new brands to the show this year within the packaging, plastics, food-processing, labelling and printing industry

Afra Technical Concept, BOBST, GEA West Africa, Heidelberg, KHS, Neofyton, Sasol, Snetor, SkySat, Sato, Windmoeller and Hoelscher are among those already signed up.

Taking place 17-19 September at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, Propak West Africa 2019 will be soon opening its doors.

In 2018, Propak West Africa saw its previous records smashed with 4,265 attendees and more than 2,000sq m of exhibition space. With this year’s edition, organisers are expecting to welcome more than 4,500 senior industry professionals, with over 200 brands exhibiting. In addition, the overall size of the show has grown by a further 27 per cent compared with 2018 to accommodate the increased interest to more than 2,600sq m.

Exciting annual show features such as the conference are set to take place again this year alongside the event itself. With daily sessions lined-up including a full day dedicated to discussions around sustainability and eco-friendly materials, attendees can expect to see some of the most pertinent issues affecting the industry tackled at the three-day event.

Propak West Africa will also be launching a new ‘Meet the Buyer’ scheme via a dedicated partnership with Naijalink, Nigeria’s leading market consulting company, specialising in connecting international companies with prospective buyers or partners across West Africa, as well as undertaking thorough research and business development advisory services.

To see the full exhibitor list or register your attendance visit www.propakwestafrica.com