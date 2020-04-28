Nigeria Airways’ workers to be paid full entitlement

The Nigerian government has restated its resolve to pay all former workers of the liquidated national airline, the Nigeria Airways, noting that the names of those yet to be paid are being complied

In 2018, the Nigerian government paid about 50 per cent of the sum owed, and a legislative stamp authrorising the remaining 50 per cent is required before the payment could be made, said the Nigerian government.

Haidi Sirika, minister of aviation, said that the severance package for the workers of the defunct airways which was liquidated in 2004 by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration had been provided for and would soon be paid.

“We are willing to pay but we have to legalise it by going through the National Assembly for an approval. It is the requirement of the law and this government will always do things in accordance with the law.”