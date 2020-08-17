Radisson Hotel Group to run 100 hotels in 32 African markets by 2024

Created: Monday, 17 August 2020 09:07

Radission Hotel Group has announced the introduction of six new hotels in focal business and economic centres across Africa, such as Johannesburg, Addis Ababa, Mali, Durban, Ghana and Nigeria, over the next four years

The new additions will bring the total number of Radission Hotels across 32 African markets to 100. While the premium lifestyle brand will be making debuts in some new markets, in others, it will be reintegrating existing hotels within their network.

Elie Younes, executive vice president & chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said, “We believe Africa has vast potential and the addition of six hotels, following the announcement of Radisson Hotel Saint Denis earlier this year, has placed us on the track of having more than 150 hotels in operation, across the continent, in the next five years. We thank our hotel partners for their invaluable trust in Radisson Hotel Group and its people.”

"We aim to further accelerate our presence across the continent, through conversions, especially as liquidity remains a critical challenge. We have revisited our brand architecture to quickly integrate existing hotels within our network. This strategy will be reinforced as our brands continue to demonstrate a better value proposition to our owners," Mr Younes added.

The new properties will be in Johannesburg, near O.R Tambo Airport (opening this year); Bamako, near the Malian capital's diplomatic district (opening this year); Addis Ababa, near Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (opening in 2021); Durban, in the Dube Trade Port Special Economic Zone (opening in 2022); Accra, near Kotoka International Airport and Accra Mall (opening in 2023); and Abuja, in the Nigerian capital's central business district (opening in 2024).