Securexpo East Africa 2019 becomes most successful show to date

Securexpo East Africa 2019 was again another hit with visitors this year, making it their largest and most successful to date

Mr Fazul Mohamed, CEO of the Kenyan Private Security Regulation Authority (PRSA) was invited to help open the 2019 edition of of the show at the Vish Oshwal Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, and to share his view of what the future holds for the security industry in the region at the Opening Ceremony.

This year, the show brought together a record-breaking 2,592 attendees on 24-26 September, which was 36 per cent increase in numbers compared to the 2018 show.

With 68 brands represented this year covering an array of sectors, there was a multitude of different products and services on display for visitors including applications for perimeter, homeland, cyber and commercial security in addition to fire and safety.

Among those exhibiting were Acsys, Arma Kontrol, Axxonsoft, Booth Fire Protection, Bristol Fire, Cathexis, Centurion, Chief Fire Officers Association Kenya, HSE East Africa, Hudaco East Africa, Hytera, IP River, Kenyan Security Industry Association (KSIA), Matrix Comsec, Norinco, Suprema, Turnstar Systems, Trackforce and many more.

“Overall, the show was a great success. We were able to meet majority of our existing clients as well as new prospects. We were happy with both quality of visitors and leads thereof. Great chance to showcase new products,” said Ryan Dougall, Africa export manager, Turnstar Systems.

The co-located event Firexpo East Africa also grew as a stand-alone feature dedicated to the fire safety industry and saw some of the market’s leading brands present their products to an engaged audience.