Somalia’s international partners express solidarity during COVID-19

Created: Tuesday, 14 April 2020 07:24

Somalia's international partners have expressed their solidarity with the Somali people and government in facing the global pandemic COVID-19

The partners said that the spread of the virus is a universal challenge and must be faced together. They underscore that this is a time to unite to confront this unprecedented challenge. The response will require unity and for conflict and violence to be set aside.

The partners recall the appeal of the United Nations secretary-general for a global ceasefire and lend their strong support to this call. They strongly encourage all parties and communities to end conflict. They call on al-Shabaab and other groups to cease acts of violence and terrorism and to enable assistance to reach all communities in need.

The partners welcome the development of Somalia’s COVID-19 response plan and appeal for all stakeholders to support it and align and coordinate their assistance.

The partners urge the FGS and all FMS leaders to resume without further delay constructive collaboration to advance national priorities and collaborate to mitigate the threat of the virus. All Somalia’s leaders, in the federal government, federal member states and parliament must continue their important work, using web-based meeting options if necessary.

The partners encourage all countries of the region to reduce infection, reinforce health systems and strengthen community resilience, as well as to keep major trade routes open and facilitate vital private financial flows. The partners commend the initiative taken by the African Union Commission chairperson in convening an emergency ministerial meeting on COVID-19 on 22 February 2020, and the declaration of the summit of the IGAD heads of state and government on 30 March 2020.

The social and economic effects of COVID-19 are far reaching, and further compound the debilitating consequences of conflict, desert locust infestation, droughts and perennial flooding that impact the most vulnerable populations. The partners call on Somali authorities and private land owners to suspend evictions of displaced persons for the entire duration of the COVID-19 response.