​STEINERT introduces UniSort Film hyperspectral imaging system

Created: Thursday, 09 April 2020 04:15

Cologne-based STEINERT has presented UniSort Film EVO 5.0 that aims to provide redesigned stabilisation system with intelligent airflow for sorting lightweight 2D objects and maintenance enhancements for high availability and operational reliability

A range of detail improvements in maintenance have been adopted from the UniSort PR EVO 5.0 sister model, such as dynamic calibration and automatic white balance. The complete solution for 2D sorting offers new belt coverage, aiming to make it easier to access machines with minimum downtimes.

Similar to the mechanics of a garage door, it can be easily folded. Service hatches and ventilation plates are easy to reach and clean from maintenance access points. This ensures a high level of sorting purity in the long term, while optimising personnel management.

HSI technology augmented by mechanics developed for 2D objects

A targeted airflow right at the beginning of the sorting process – before the material to be sorted reaches the conveyor belt – ensures an even, overlap-free distribution of objects over the complete belt width. Synchronising the flow with the belt speed aims to ensure a stable position on the belt, thereby enabling material to be detected and sorted reliably via the high-resolution hyperspectral imaging (HSI) technology.

A specially developed sealing airflow is set to hold the 2D objects in an ideal position, even after leaving the belt. This design produces a circular airflow that reduces emissions while ensuring resilience.

The EVO 5.0 model focuses on high availability and operational reliability. Additionally, this enhances performance in long-term for daily operation.

Conserving resources together

The path towards a circular economy spanning the globe is not an easy one. From the responsible extraction of primary raw materials and political restrictions through to technological hurdles, gigantic obstacles need to be overcome.

STEINERT aims to assist its customers in equipping them with the cutting-edge technologies they need to stay ahead.