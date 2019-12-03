The African Energy Chamber launches its African Energy Outlook for 2020

The African Energy Chamber has launched its inaugural African Energy Outlook for 2020

Providing a thorough look at the continent’s oil and gas sector, the report analyses the state of the industry, highlighting current trends, opportunities and major challenges and how they will impact the future of Africa’s energy and economic development.

With a focus on the crucial strategic and operational developments for 2020, the African Energy Outlook forms part of the African Energy Chamber’s mission to play an instrumental role in laying the foundation that will ultimately allow Africans to benefit from its resources for generations to come.

The report looks at important developments in major African oil and gas producers and offers major insights into the growth potential of the industry whilst examining the role of the public and private sector. It also includes the African Energy Chamber’s Top 25 Movers and Shakers to Watch list which profiles individuals who will play a big role in shaping the continent’s energy economy in 2020.

“This document is our analysis of where Africa’s oil and gas sector currently stands and our forecast of what 2020 holds. In it, we study major factors that will contribute to the growth and development of Africa’s oil and gas sector. This includes regulatory and strategic reforms, finance and trading, foreign participation in Africa’s energy sector and the role of gas developments on the continent,” said Verner Ayukegba, senior vice-president of the Africa Energy Chamber.

“This document is not a compilation of what Africa is doing wrong but rather what it has done right and how it can build on this to unlock greater opportunities for growth and investment,” he added.