US and Egypt Launch Centre of Excellence for energy

Created: Tuesday, 10 December 2019 05:38

The Centre of Excellence for Energy at Ain Shams University opened for business, with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and in close cooperation with the Ministry of Higher Education and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

The establishment of this new centre is part of the long-standing commitment by the United States to support Egypt’s most important priorities, including producing high-quality applied research in energy, delivering world-class training in engineering, and driving innovation in Egypt’s energy sector, while meeting local challenges and contributing to economic growth.

The Centre of Excellence for Energy will create scholarship opportunities for students to pursue studies in energy-related fields both in Egypt and the USA and will develop new courses and degree programs in the energy field to address challenges identified by private sector partners.

This new centre is part of a five-year, US$90mn USAID initiative that includes a Centre of Excellence for Agriculture hosted at Cairo University in partnership with Cornell University and a Centre of Excellence for Water hosted at Alexandria University in partnership with the American University in Cairo.

The three centres focus on areas identified as priorities by the Government of Egypt’s 2030 Vision and will drive research and innovation in sectors that are key to Egypt’s future economic growth.

USAID’s support of energy-related scholarship and research is part of the US$30bn that the American people have invested in Egypt through USAID since 1978.