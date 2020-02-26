Volvo Group grew net sales by 11 per cent in 2019

Created: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 10:00

Volvo Group has published the Annual and Sustainability Report 2019 under the theme ‘Perform and Transform,’ outlining the group’s strategy and the activities that contributed to making 2019 a year of sales and profitability

The year 2019 was a strong year for the Volvo Group, said Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO.

“We grew our net sales by 11 per cent to US$44.38bn and improved the operating income to almost US$5.14bn. This was the result of hard work throughout the Group and I want to extend my warmest thanks to all colleagues for their contributions,” Lundstedt added.

“It was also a year that really put into focus the importance of both delivering good profitability, while at the same time investing for the future and in the technologies that are transforming our industry,” Lundstedt added.

The report highlights the Volvo Group’s latest developments within technologies such as electrified vehicles, automation and connectivity.

Sustainability is at the core of the Volvo Group’s mission of driving prosperity through transport solutions and is an integrated part of the Annual and Sustainability Report.

The report has further explained how the Volvo Group creates value for customers, shareholders and other stakeholders as well as society as a whole.