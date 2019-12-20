Grundfos wins Frost & Sullivan award for sustainable water supply

Created: Friday, 20 December 2019 06:00

Frost & Sullivan has recognised Grundfos with the 2019 Global Emerging Market Innovation Award for solar-powered water pumps

In rural off-grid areas, Grundfos’ AQtap system draws groundwater through the SQFlex submersible and CRFlex surface water pumps, which are fitted with permanent magnet motors for high-energy efficiency operations.

Each motor contains built-in electronics that use renewable energy, thereby replacing conventional fossil fuels, and in turn, reducing CO2 emissions. These pumps are used for larger irrigation and livestock applications in countries like Nepal and India, where electricity and diesel supply is limited.

In emerging markets, Grundfos works with local partners such as NGOs, INGOs, and other governmental bodies to install suitable solar-powered water pumps. After the initial installation process, it recruits and trains technicians in the operation and maintenance of the pumps, thereby creating local expertise. Significantly, the Lifelink Water Solutions product line is designed to last 15 years with minimal maintenance and running costs.

In 2019, Grundfos rolled out a performance-based contract model in Cambodia's rural areas, wherein it worked with local water utilities to educate people on optimal water usage. Following the success of this model, it is planning to replicate it in many other emerging markets.

