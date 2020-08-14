GivePower deploys solar water farms in Kenya and Haiti

Created: Friday, 14 August 2020 05:25

GivePower, a non-profit organisation that provides solar energy and clean, affordable water to people who need it most, has deployed two of its Solar Water Farms in Mombasa, Kenya, and La Gonâve, Haiti

Kenya’s Likoni facility began distributing water on 27 July, with people eager to acquire clean water.

Powered by solar energy and battery storage, GivePower’s desalination systems are housed in 20 foot shipping containers and capable of transforming 70,000 litres of brackish and/or seawater into clean, healthy drinking water every day.

GivePower has partnered with World Hope International in Haiti who supported the project with a US$250,000 donation as well as a variety of corporate and individual donors who helped fund the two projects.

“The world is living in very challenging times and it’s especially important to ensure communities have access to reliable, clean, affordable water to stay healthy,” said Hayes Barnard, founder, chairman and CEO of GivePower.

Waterborne diseases are the main cause of death on the planet and 2.1bn people lack access to a reliable source for safe, healthy water. While traditional solutions such as wells or rainwater catchment work for some, it is not a solution for people living in dry coastal regions given the brackish nature of the groundwater and the lack of sufficient rainfall. This makes clean water very expensive, resulting in many people drinking the brackish water and falling ill from it.