Xylem appoints Jehiel Lawrence as southern Africa sales director

Created: Thursday, 09 April 2020 09:12

Xylem South Africa, water and liquid management solutions provider, has appointed Jehiel E Lawrence as its sales director for southern Africa

With 18 years of experience in the chemical distribution sector, Lawrence provided treatment solutions for the water sector. He is set to bring expertise to Xylem’s range of services and solutions for water and wastewater across the water lifecycle.

Speaking about the appointment, he said that the role aims to provide him with the ability to contribute positively to the business and to the wellness of the planet at large.

As Xylem’s sales director for southern Africa, Lawrence is accountable to drive sales within the region. He has identified opportunities in areas where Xylem’s current presence has not yet had a significant impact from a market share perspective. Beyond this, he is set to identify partners and grow Xylem’s value proposition and vision to maintain a scarce and valuable resource to society at large.

Lawrence held numerous directorships and senior management positions in his career. He has built and led numerous teams across different geographies and cultures and his core competencies cover the gamut of important business, staff and customer management skills.

Vincent Chirouze, managing director at Xylem South Africa, commented, “The challenges around water require the brightest minds and strong experience to develop solutions and new ideas. It’s about harnessing existing partnerships and building new ones, driving unique solutions for Africa.”

“He will help Xylem make even greater contributions to the wellbeing of customers, communities and the planet,” Chirouze added.