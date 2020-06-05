Five Nigerian airports to resume from 21 June

Created: Friday, 05 June 2020 06:55

The Nigerian government has announced the resumption of its domestic flights from 21 June with a proviso that airlines adhere to all necessary industry regulations

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has named five airports where flights will resume. These include the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja, Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano, Port Harcourt International Airport and Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri.

Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, said that Nigerian airlines are being serviced preparatory to the resumption. Modalities including appropriate pricing are being worked out. “The modality of operations by airlines and the passenger numbers will certainly drop and the load factor will also drop.”

Operators need to adhere to all necessary industry regulations as the resumption of flights would be premised on the implementation of the approved protocols for safe operations of the airlines. Consultations are ongoing between the Ministry and the stakeholders in the aviation sector to find the best way to profitably operate while ensuring passengers’ security.

He, however, warned the owners of private aircrafts to desist from asking for permission to fly while restrictions as only essential services will be allowed to fly.