Ghana intends to order GEnx engines for Boeing 787-9 aircraft

Created: Wednesday, 20 November 2019 06:00

The Republic of Ghana has announced its intent to purchase GEnx-1B engines for its three Boeing 787 Dreamliners that will be used to re-launch an airline in the African nation

The engine order is valued at more than US$150mn list price.

Mahendra Nair, general manager of the GEnx programme, said that the GEnx engine aims to provide higher reliability and utilisation rates to benefit the customers, thus boosting Ghana’s aviation sector.

The GEnx engine celebrated its 15th anniversary since its launch and marked the assembly of its 2,000th engine. With more than 2,500 engines sold, the GEnx has become the fastest-selling high-thrust GE engine in history.

The highest pressure ratio compressor in commercial service today enables the best fuel efficiency in its thrust class, resulting in the GEnx engine powering the longest B787 routes, such as Qantas' 787-9 record-breaking non-stop flight from New York to Sydney last month.

The GEnx's innovative lean burning twin-annular pre-swirl (TAPS) combustor dramatically reduces NOx and other regulated gases below today's regulatory limits and enhances durability. As the world's first commercial engine with both a carbon fibre composite front fan case and fan blades, the GEnx fan module is lighter in weight, corrosion resistant with less line maintenance and improved reliability and is the quietest engine GE produces.

These technologies and engine architecture bring high operational reliability and result in a high utilisation rate of GEnx-powered B787 aircraft for more flights per year and more revenue for airlines.

GEnx's revenue-sharing participants are IHI Corporation of Japan, GKN Aerospace Engine Systems of the UK, MTU of Germany, TechSpace Aero (Safran) of Belgium, Safran Aircraft Engines of France and Samsung Techwin of Korea.