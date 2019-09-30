Malawi Kamuzu airport opens three new terminals, installs radar surveillance

The opening of three new airport terminal buildings and the installation of a radar surveillance system have improved the capacity of Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) both quantitatively and qualitatively

The buildings and the radar system were constructed by Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA).

In recent years, the original airport facilities built by Japan’s ODA in 1982 have experienced great difficulties in facilitating the increasing number of passengers both visiting and leaving Malawi.

Developments are expected to make a significant contribution to the airport’s operational efficiency; increase its passenger handling capacity from 50 to 500 people per hour, and improve aircraft safety.

At the same time, a further technical cooperation project is underway at KIA that aims to continue long term support for installed equipment; providing training sessions to both radar air navigation and radar maintenance professionals.

Japanese companies, including Gyros Corporation, Marubeni Protechs Corporation and NEC Corporation, have played an important role in this ODA project. They actively transferred the technology to the people of Malawi at the construction site.

Malawian government officials highly appreciated this project and said they would look forward to seeing more travellers coming to Malawi.