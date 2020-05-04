Nigeria airport closure extended by further two weeks

Created: Monday, 04 May 2020 07:34

To reduce the impact of COVID-19, closure of Nigerian airports has been extended by further two weeks, to be opened on 7 May, according to Haidi Sirika, minister of aviation

When the airport closure was earlier announced, it was expected to last for two weeks until 23 April.

According to Sirika, “As a result of the extension of the lockdown, it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by 23 April, 2020 and will remain closed for a further two weeks, subject to review as appropriate.”