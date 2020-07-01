Nigeria gears up for airports opening as it holds flight simulator

Created: Wednesday, 01 July 2020 11:40

Last minute preparations are being made for the imminent resumption of flights in Nigeria, although a definite date is yet to be announced by the Nigerian government

It had been earlier scheduled on 21 June 2020 for the opening of domestic flight but later said the date was no more feasible.

A dry run stimulation exercise to assess the readiness of the airport reopening was held on 27 June at the domestic terminals of the two main airports in Nigeria such as Lagos and Abuja International airports.

Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, said that he was satisfied with the preparation so far as the airports were 90 per cent ready. To ensure that all protocols including safety marking, social distancing ,hands sanitising, baggage decontamination, scanning of personal items are thoroughly done, international passengers will have to arrive at the airport five hours and domestic passengers three hours before scheduled departure.

The passengers will have to pay more for air fare from 1 August 2020. The service charges by 100 per cent as domestic passengers will have to pay N1,000 and the international passengers N 38827.00.

The Federal Aviation Authority said it needs more funding to upgrade the infrastructure in the airports as the passenger’s service increase was last done in 2011.