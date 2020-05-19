Nigeria’s aviation sector loses about US$54mn

Created: Tuesday, 19 May 2020 07:04

Nigeria’s aviation sector loses about US$54mn monthly since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country, according to Haidi Sirika, minister of aviation

The government initially shut its airport for one month from 23 March, then extended it by two weeks and had further pushed the day of opening.

Aviation is the worst hit, Sirika added. “This is the situation of civil aviation which is a pathetic one. Several airlines are not going to come out of it, unfortunately.”

“They will not be able to just open up after closing for several weeks and start flying.”